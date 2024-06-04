Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Update

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,940,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 22,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Bilibili Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:BILI traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,301,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,368,951. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.79. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $19.15.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 349.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.
