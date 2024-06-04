Bitcoin Private Reaches Market Capitalization of $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00047621 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00036760 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00013312 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

