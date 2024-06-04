BitShares (BTS) Price Reaches $0.0029

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. BitShares has a market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $140,131.50 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000939 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000696 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000676 BTC.

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,408,040 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

