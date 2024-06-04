BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Down 6.5% in May

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 661,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter worth $51,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE BIT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.78. 144,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,504. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.29. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

