Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,538 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 207.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $46,763,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 74,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $138.44. 2,725,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,021,934. The company has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.58 and a 1 year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

