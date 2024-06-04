Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Dollar Tree makes up approximately 1.5% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $3.03 on Monday, hitting $120.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $154.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.55.

View Our Latest Report on Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.