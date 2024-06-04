Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 439 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 1.0% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,357,000 after acquiring an additional 73,651 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $17,903,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 456,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,297,000 after buying an additional 36,484 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Republic Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 591,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,496,000 after buying an additional 55,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Republic Services by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,919,000 after buying an additional 37,690 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,433,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,395. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.45. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.23 and a 12-month high of $196.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

