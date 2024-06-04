Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,778 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 53,777,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,078,625. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on F. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

