Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth about $217,529,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,598,000 after buying an additional 1,168,564 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 117.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,378,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,651,000 after buying an additional 743,557 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,079,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,040. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.02.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

