Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $893,000 in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.40. The company had a trading volume of 623,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.99. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 24.96%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $2,123,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 698,834 shares in the company, valued at $98,919,952.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,790,850. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GRMN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

