Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,139 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 194.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 7,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 22,489 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,705,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.50 on Monday, hitting $815.39. 2,007,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,662. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $510.57 and a 12-month high of $827.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $751.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $707.03. The company has a market cap of $361.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up from $800.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $746.11.

Read Our Latest Report on COST

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.