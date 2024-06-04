Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 8,280 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.11. 812,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.89. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $170.57.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

