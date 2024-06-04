Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSX. Citigroup raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

BSX stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $76.25. The company has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 63.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,627 shares of company stock worth $5,937,353 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

