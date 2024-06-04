Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braze from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.12.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $37.03 on Friday. Braze has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.55 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braze will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $567,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 9,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $383,231.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,794.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,114 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,997. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Braze by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Braze during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in Braze by 409.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 39,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

