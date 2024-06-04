Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the April 30th total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFH. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 153,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bread Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 807,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 99,029 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37,005 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 477.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 32,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter worth $913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BFH stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $41.27. The stock had a trading volume of 446,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,994. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. Bread Financial has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.96 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BFH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Argus lowered shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bread Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

