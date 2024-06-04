Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the April 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $3.74 on Monday, hitting $108.86. 433,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,438. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 76.66, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.45. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $119.21.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.60 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CAO Jason Janoff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $682,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.95, for a total transaction of $1,281,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,967,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 646,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,640,000 after acquiring an additional 97,548 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,590,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after buying an additional 29,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.43.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

