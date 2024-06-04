BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Short Interest Update

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.8 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.68. 268,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,798. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The firm has a market cap of $856.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.10. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 438.16%. The company had revenue of $105.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.44%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

