Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Target Price at C$52.15

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$52.15.

BCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BCE from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on BCE from C$53.25 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Desjardins cut their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BCE from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get BCE alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BCE

BCE Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$46.85 on Thursday. BCE has a 52-week low of C$43.96 and a 52-week high of C$61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$45.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.72. BCE had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.09 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE will post 3.0157895 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.81%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.