Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Price Target at GBX 628.57

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 628.57 ($8.05).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. AlphaValue cut shares of BP to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.53) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.41) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 481.20 ($6.17) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43. The company has a market capitalization of £80.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,135.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 441.05 ($5.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 562.30 ($7.20). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 505.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 482.01.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,348.84%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.62) per share, with a total value of £372.24 ($476.93). Insiders have purchased 82 shares of company stock worth $42,104 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

