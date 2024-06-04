Brokerages Set Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) PT at $35.45

Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.45.

A number of research firms recently commented on INFA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Informatica from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informatica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Informatica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Informatica from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Get Informatica alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on INFA

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Informatica

In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $321,233.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,021.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Informatica news, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $321,233.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 150,937 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,021.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 65,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $2,339,130.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 481,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,075,890.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,604 shares of company stock worth $5,323,297. Corporate insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 4.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Informatica in the third quarter worth $340,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 4.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Informatica Trading Down 2.0 %

Informatica stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. Informatica has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,413.50, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $388.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.97 million. Analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Informatica

(Get Free Report

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.