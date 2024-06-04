Brokerages Set R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Target Price at $16.31

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup upgraded R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Insider Activity at R1 RCM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the transaction, the president now owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,579.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in R1 RCM by 429.5% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,623 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RCM opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -159.88 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average of $11.64. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.88 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

About R1 RCM

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

