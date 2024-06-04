Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Short Interest Down 12.4% in May

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the April 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 197,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of BBW traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 267,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,544. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $391.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.64. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $32.47.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.02 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 39.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

