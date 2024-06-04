Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BURL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Trading Down 2.5 %

BURL stock opened at $234.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $243.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.22 and a 200-day moving average of $195.24.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,135,000 after purchasing an additional 775,961 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $145,471,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after purchasing an additional 536,038 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $100,164,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 466.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after purchasing an additional 406,426 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

