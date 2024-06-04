CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

CalAmp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $1.01 on Friday. CalAmp has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $50.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Get CalAmp alerts:

Institutional Trading of CalAmp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CalAmp by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CalAmp during the third quarter worth about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CalAmp during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in CalAmp by 38.7% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 712,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 198,983 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in CalAmp by 234.8% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,686,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,023 shares during the period.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.