California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,435 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $45,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 28,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,520,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 62.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS opened at $137.01 on Tuesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $172.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.28 and a 200-day moving average of $151.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

