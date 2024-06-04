California State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of W.W. Grainger worth $58,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3,130.4% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 3.6 %

GWW opened at $888.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.01 and a 52 week high of $1,034.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $959.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $912.62.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.