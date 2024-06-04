California State Teachers Retirement System Has $43.24 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $43,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 37 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,256.25.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,399.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,339.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1,246.96. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.69 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

