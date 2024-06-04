California State Teachers Retirement System Has $50.26 Million Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 698,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $50,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.78, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $97.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day moving average is $78.80.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. Research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark increased their target price on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.01.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 2,600 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $224,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,165,241.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 471,637 shares of company stock valued at $39,915,515. 10.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

