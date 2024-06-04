California State Teachers Retirement System Has $57.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Allstate worth $57,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALL. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $4,312,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Allstate by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Allstate by 484.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after purchasing an additional 275,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $164.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 81.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

