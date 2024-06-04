California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 126 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Rockwell Automation worth $54,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,778,000 after acquiring an additional 70,272 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,908,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,474,000 after purchasing an additional 172,577 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,518,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,399,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,954,000 after buying an additional 43,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 900,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,626,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.93.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $257.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.11 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.