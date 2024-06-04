California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 444 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,497 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of HubSpot worth $41,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,203.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth $2,312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS opened at $597.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $624.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $591.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.04.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,729,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $12,845,623. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.