California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 38,442 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,194,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,442 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $56,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 53.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,472,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,611 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.26. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

