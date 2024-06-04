California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Ingersoll Rand worth $47,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $96.67.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

