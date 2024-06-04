Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 109,394 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up about 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Cameco worth $15,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,300,000 after acquiring an additional 428,310 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 40.7% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 864,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after acquiring an additional 250,115 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at $3,956,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after purchasing an additional 236,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,555. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.11. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 138.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cameco

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.