Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires Shares of 7,300 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 505.9% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.1 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $160.66 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.10 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John N. Roberts bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

