Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 196.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 109,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after buying an additional 72,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

