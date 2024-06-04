Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 116.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,329,000 after buying an additional 451,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $72,436,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 547,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,718,000 after purchasing an additional 128,629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,099,000 after purchasing an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after purchasing an additional 83,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AIT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

NYSE AIT opened at $187.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.90 and its 200 day moving average is $182.16. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.56 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.