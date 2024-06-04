Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.95.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.52, for a total transaction of $1,334,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,358,592.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $308.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 857.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.75 and a 200-day moving average of $294.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

