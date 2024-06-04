Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 336.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $1,271,756,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,496,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,778,000 after acquiring an additional 151,995 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,690,000 after acquiring an additional 341,332 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,278,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,286,000 after acquiring an additional 126,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,838,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.89.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $194.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.25. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.45 and a 12-month high of $200.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 34.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

