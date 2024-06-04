Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,313 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.06% of EPR Properties worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:EPR opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.68.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

EPR Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.