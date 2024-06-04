Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,828 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.89. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $61.12 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

CTSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

