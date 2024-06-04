Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 24,520 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 110.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.07. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $48.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $355.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.15 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 23.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

