Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 540 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $227.04 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.03 and a 52-week high of $276.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.65 and its 200-day moving average is $231.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $238.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

View Our Latest Report on EXP

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.