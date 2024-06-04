Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 8,793 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Regency Centers by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Regency Centers by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

REG opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.68. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.29 and a 1 year high of $68.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REG. Mizuho boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.09.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

