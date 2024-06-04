Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $387,481,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,031 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 426.7% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 957,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,460,000 after purchasing an additional 775,588 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,585,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,583,000 after purchasing an additional 713,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,480,000 after purchasing an additional 644,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The company had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WPM shares. TD Securities upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

