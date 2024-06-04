Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 15,067 Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,298,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 182.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 213,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 137,979 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 46,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,361,000 after acquiring an additional 26,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth $1,640,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 500 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $46,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,799.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

DORM opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average is $86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $468.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.35 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

