Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,338,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 462,425 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 33,882.4% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 162,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $50.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

