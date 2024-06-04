Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $2.48 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 137,056 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 41.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. CIBC lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

GOLD opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

