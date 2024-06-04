Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Raised to C$71.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2025 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CM. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$69.09.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.8 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$68.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$66.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.45. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$47.44 and a twelve month high of C$69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.