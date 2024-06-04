Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Up 9.6% in May

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 912,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 832,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,296 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 84.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.6% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 69,265 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

CSWC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,807. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 111.22%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Stories

