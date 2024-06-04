Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Up 9.6% in May

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 912,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the April 30th total of 832,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Capital Southwest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.
CSWC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,807. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 111.22%.
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.
